Botswana plans to legalize undocumented migrants

Botswana’s new government plans to legalize undocumented Zimbabwean migrants, with the country’s recently elected president arguing such workers “do jobs that would otherwise not get done.”

Duma Boko’s remarks came after his historic election win last week, which saw him unseat the party that had ruled Botswana since its independence in 1966.

AD

Botswana is host to the second-biggest Zimbabwean diaspora in the world, with many employed as farm laborers or domestic workers, the BBC noted, and the country had previously organized periodic deportations.

It followed a similar move by Thailand, which earlier this month approved a pathway to residency and citizenship for a half-million stateless people in the country — the largest reduction of statelessness by any country, ever.