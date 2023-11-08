What the top China committee Democrat wants from a Biden-Xi meeting

President Joe Biden should press Chinese President Xi Jinping on human rights issues and China’s “economic aggression” during an upcoming meeting, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. told Semafor in an interview Wednesday.

Krishnamoorthi, who is the top Democrat on the House select committee on China, also urged Biden to work to reestablish military-to-military communications with China, restore the Fulbright student exchange program, and increase commercial flights between both countries.

“I think they should reestablish people-to-people ties,” Krishnamoorthi said. “We want that to once again flourish.”

Biden and Xi are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco next week. Relations between the U.S. and China have been at a low point, and Biden administration officials have been increasingly meeting with Chinese counterparts in order to manage those tensions and stabilize the situation.

Expectations for the meeting between the two presidents are relatively modest, but there are signs there will be some progress. Axios reported Wednesday that Biden and Xi are planning to announce the restoration of military-to-military communications, which Beijing cut off last year in protest of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The U.S. considers them essential in order to head off accidental conflicts between military ships, aircraft, and personnel.

“I think, at this point, having a meeting is important. I think that we should keep our expectations reasonable but we also want a situation where there are productive next steps,” Krishnamoorthi told Semafor. “If we can do that, I think that would be a step in the right direction, but we also want to see action that backs up whatever is agreed to.”