Top US diplomats tour Asia to reassure allies as two wars rage

Jenna Moon /

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are crisscrossing Asia this week to reassure allies that Washington can uphold regional security despite funding two separate wars.

Blinken is currently in Japan for the G7 summit, where leaders are discussing the Israel-Hamas war as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine, and will later travel to Seoul to discuss growing concerns over North Korea. On Friday, Austin will join Blinken for defense talks in New Delhi.