Francophone West Africa’s super app buys a fintech player to launch mobile money

Super app fever is considerably lower in Africa these days compared to half a decade ago when Chinese-backed startup OPay took Nigeria by storm with its roll out of food delivery, motorcycle-hailing, quick loans and online payments services in one app. OPay doesn’t call itself a super app anymore, focusing instead on being the most-used app for money transfers in a direct challenge to traditional banks.

But if OPay shelved its super app ambition after the Lagos government’s 2020 ban on commercial motorcycles, Gozem has no such inhibition and so powers on.

Motorcycles remain a crucial means of transportation in Lome and Cotonou, providing the underlying pillar for services like food delivery and courier services. Unlike in Lagos where regulators cited safety and security as risks associated with commercial motorcycles, directives on wearing helmets are enforced and diligently followed in the countries Gozem operates in, Dana said. It is the assurance that sees them stay on a super app vision.





Layering value-added services, like credit to enable 6,000 users to buy cars, is how Gozem hopes to draw more people into the app. But bringing a payments company in-house to build ‘Gozem Money’ is part of growth plans that include launching in other countries in the CFA currency region and prospecting for other acquisition opportunities, Dana said.

“We started in Togo and wanted to be in the Francophone region because currency stability was an attraction,” the CEO told Semafor Africa. “We wanted a country that was not too big, where we could learn without intense competition like in Nigeria.” It is proving a good bet so far, he said, as on-demand transportation remains a massive, daily basic need.