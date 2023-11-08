The unpredictability of Israel’s warfare in Hamas’ tunnels

J.D. Capelouto /

Israel is reportedly on the verge of an operation aimed at dismantling Hamas’s vast network of tunnels under Gaza that could involve direct combat within the tunnels.

Analysts say targeting the tunnels is the only surefire way for Israel to achieve its goal of neutralizing the military capabilities of Hamas, but comes with enormous risk for Israeli forces, hostages, and civilians in Gaza.

The tunnel system, which is colloquially referred to as the “Gaza metro,” is believed to be more than 100 miles long, and many of the passageways are more than 100 feet underground.