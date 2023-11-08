GitHub’s AI coding assistant, Copilot, is a moneymaker

GitHub’s AI coding assistant, called Copilot, has gone from an experiment to a moneymaker, the company’s CEO Thomas Dohmke said in an exclusive interview with Semafor.

“We are happy about the growing positive margins the product has,” he said.

The revelation helps answer an important question about the business of generative AI: Because the powerful models require so much costly compute power to run, can companies make a profit on products that rely heavily on the nascent technology?

Dohmke’s answer was an unequivocal yes. “The cost of goods sold, which is all the costs to run Copilot per user, is lower than the price that we’re charging,” he said.

Copilot was the first consumer product to use AI models from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. It helps software developers write code, the same way Gmail suggests the next word in a sentence while typing an email.

GitHub initially launched Copilot as a free, experimental product in 2021. Dohmke didn’t say when Copilot began posting positive margins, but he implied the company has been building infrastructure in anticipation of demand.

That is a capital-intensive investment, especially considering that AI models like OpenAI’s require graphics processors, which are not found in traditional data centers.

On Wednesday, GitHub launched several new products that significantly increase Copilot’s role in the company’s offerings. In December, it will make Copilot Chat generally available, allowing developers to treat it more like a colleague, moving it even further beyond its autocomplete roots.

Another new feature will enable companies to connect their code repositories to Copilot. For instance, if a software developer starts a new job at a company, they’ll get suggestions based on that company’s existing code.

Microsoft-owned GitHub also unveiled a new Copilot partner program, allowing third-party company integration. When developers write code, they usually connect with several third-party services that handle various aspects of software products. Now, those integrations can happen within Copilot.