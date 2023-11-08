rotating globe
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Updated Nov 8, 2023, 7:55am EST
politicsEurope

Brussels endorses EU membership talks with Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi hold a press conference in Brussels, Belgium November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
REUTERS/Yves Herman
The News

Talks to add Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union should move forward, Brussels announced Wednesday.

Ukraine has completed four of seven required conditions to open negotiations to join the bloc. “In light of the results achieved by Ukraine and Moldova, and of the ongoing reform efforts, the Commission has recommended that the Council opens accession negotiations with both countries,” the European Commission said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the decision “historic.”

This story is developing, please check back soon for updates.

