Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US sends attack aircraft to El Salvador: Report

Updated Nov 7, 2025, 7:11am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
US Navy’s USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier.
US Navy’s USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier. NTB/Lise Aaserud via Reuters.

At least three US military aircraft, including an armed attack plane, reportedly began flying missions out of El Salvador, as Washington boosts its defense buildup in the Caribbean despite growing opposition back home.

About 10,000 US troops and a dozen warships are in the region and have carried out deadly strikes on alleged drug boats linked to Venezuela. El Salvador’s president is an ally of US President Donald Trump, and the US military maintains an outpost at El Salvador’s main airport, The New York Times reported.

A bipartisan group of US senators attempted to limit Trump’s military orders against Venezuela, but were voted down: “We should not be going to war without a vote of Congress,” one Democrat said.

Tom Chivers
AD