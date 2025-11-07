US sends attack aircraft to El Salvador: Report

At least three US military aircraft, including an armed attack plane, reportedly began flying missions out of El Salvador, as Washington boosts its defense buildup in the Caribbean despite growing opposition back home.

About 10,000 US troops and a dozen warships are in the region and have carried out deadly strikes on alleged drug boats linked to Venezuela. El Salvador’s president is an ally of US President Donald Trump, and the US military maintains an outpost at El Salvador’s main airport, The New York Times reported.

A bipartisan group of US senators attempted to limit Trump’s military orders against Venezuela, but were voted down: “We should not be going to war without a vote of Congress,” one Democrat said.