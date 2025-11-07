Sudan’s RSF agrees to US and Arab-led ceasefire deal

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces militia agreed to a US and Arab proposal for a humanitarian ceasefire in a civil war that has killed more than 150,000 people and displaced 12 million — but the military-led government has not yet responded.

Around 24 million are facing acute food shortages in Sudan and famine has been declared in el-Fasher, the capital of north Darfur that was seized by the RSF after an 18-month siege during which the group has been accused of mass killings.

The proposal from the US, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt calls for a three-month humanitarian truce followed by a permanent ceasefire and a transition to civilian rule.

The UAE has come under increasing pressure to end its alleged support for the RSF, with a recent Wall Street Journal report detailing how the Arab state was sending weapons, including Chinese drones, to the rebel forces. The UAE has denied accusations that it is arming the RSF.