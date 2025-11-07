Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Sudan’s RSF agrees to US and Arab-led ceasefire deal

Nov 7, 2025, 8:40am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Head of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, in 2023.
RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters.

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces militia agreed to a US and Arab proposal for a humanitarian ceasefire in a civil war that has killed more than 150,000 people and displaced 12 million — but the military-led government has not yet responded.

Around 24 million are facing acute food shortages in Sudan and famine has been declared in el-Fasher, the capital of north Darfur that was seized by the RSF after an 18-month siege during which the group has been accused of mass killings.

The proposal from the US, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt calls for a three-month humanitarian truce followed by a permanent ceasefire and a transition to civilian rule.

The UAE has come under increasing pressure to end its alleged support for the RSF, with a recent Wall Street Journal report detailing how the Arab state was sending weapons, including Chinese drones, to the rebel forces. The UAE has denied accusations that it is arming the RSF.

Preeti Jha
AD