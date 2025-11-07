Events Email Briefings
Russia could buy leftover uranium from Niger, France warns

Nov 7, 2025, 8:00am EST
Workers place a container with spent highly-enriched uranium on a truck in Kyiv in 2012.
Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Russia could buy 1,000 metric tons of uranium from Niger, French security services said, a $170 million deal which raises the risk of theft by jihadi groups.

The Arlit mine, formerly run by a French group, was seized during Niger’s 2023 military coup, and French troops were forced to leave. Stockpiles of uranium remained on site, and Niamey and the Russian nuclear energy giant Rosatom are working to transport it to Russia, Le Monde reported. The route would travel through Burkina Faso, much of which is under jihadist control.

A series of coups in its former colonies has reduced France’s influence in the Sahel, while Russia has expanded its operations in the region by partnering with the military juntas.

Tom Chivers
