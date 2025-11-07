Republicans pan Democrats’ ‘horrible’ offer as shutdown chaos grows

The Senate’s negotiations on reopening the government are descending into another impasse.

Democrats are not ready to cave to GOP pressure to reopen the government without more assurances on health insurance subsidies, and Republicans are not opening the door to further concessions. They quickly rejected Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s public offer to attach an extension of the enhanced subsidies to a government funding bill, and each party rejected the others’ proposals to pay federal workers during the shutdown.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., called Democrats’ latest proposal a “horrible idea.” He said he was willing to talk to the opposing party about health care only after the government reopens. It’s the same position Republicans have taken for 38 days of the shutdown: Rejecting Democrats’ attempts to link health care to a stopgap funding bill.

“We’re pretty frustrated. All due to respect, we might as well go home and start over again. It’s disappointing that they think this is what’s going to reopen the government,” Marshall said.

There is no funding proposal at the moment that can get 60 votes, although appropriators in both parties continued talking on Friday.

Amid the disarray, Senate Majority Leader John Thune is warning Republicans of possible weekend work as flight delays and cancellations add to the pain of the shutdown. Senate Republicans huddled on Friday afternoon after Schumer’s floor speech but seemed to see no immediate path forward.

AD

“There are a lot of conversations that have been had that I think have moved everybody in a positive direction, but it’s unfortunate to see this,” said Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., who is speaking to Democrats and met with Thune on Friday.

“Maybe [Democrats] need to go home and talk to their constituents and not listen to their consultants.”