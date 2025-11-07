Exclusive / Moderate messages drove election wins, Democratic think tank says

Focus groups gathered for the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way praised how Democratic gubernatorial winners in New Jersey and Virginia talked about costs and de-emphasized social issues.

In interviews from David Binder Research, shared first with Semafor, respondents, largely consisting of independent voters, said that Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger was credible when she talked about working with Republicans and didn’t wade into trans rights issues. Politicians who did were “making a mountain of a mud-pile,” one voter said.

New Jersey Gov.-elect Mikie Sherill benefitted from attacking GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli’s support for and from the president. And both Sherrill and Spanberger were helped by their national security backgrounds.

“The center-left now has been how candidates can demonstrate that they are a fighter in this moment, that people clearly want some fight without being extreme,” said Third Way Senior Vice President Lanae Erickson.