Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Israel steps up strikes on southern Lebanon

Nov 7, 2025, 7:50am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Members of civil defence stand on rubble at a damaged site after Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.
Ali Hankir/Reuters

Israel stepped up air strikes on southern Lebanon, raising fears that the year-long truce with Hezbollah could collapse.

The two sides fought a brief but vicious ground war last year, in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, until a US-mediated truce in November. But Israel has carried out regular cross-border attacks, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Hezbollah is rearming, threatening to intensify strikes if Beirut does not do more to stop the group. The latest strikes killed at least one person.

Israel’s truce with Hamas, brokered by US President Donald Trump, appears to be holding, and for the first time the militant group has indicated that it was prepared to partially disarm.

Tom Chivers
AD