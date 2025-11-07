Israel steps up strikes on southern Lebanon

Israel stepped up air strikes on southern Lebanon, raising fears that the year-long truce with Hezbollah could collapse.

The two sides fought a brief but vicious ground war last year, in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, until a US-mediated truce in November. But Israel has carried out regular cross-border attacks, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Hezbollah is rearming, threatening to intensify strikes if Beirut does not do more to stop the group. The latest strikes killed at least one person.

Israel’s truce with Hamas, brokered by US President Donald Trump, appears to be holding, and for the first time the militant group has indicated that it was prepared to partially disarm.