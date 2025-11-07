Google to build data center on Christmas Island as part of defense pact

Google is building a data center on Australia’s remote Christmas Island off the coast of Indonesia, after inking a cloud-computing deal with Australia’s Department of Defense earlier this year, Reuters reported. The 52-square-mile island is a key location for monitoring naval activity in the Indian Ocean, from China and other nations. Having a data center in that region could strengthen Australia’s surveillance and intelligence, and is critical in any conflict with an adversary, a former US Navy strategist told Reuters.

As part of Google’s push to shape the future of AI, the big tech firm on Thursday announced it is rolling out its most powerful AI chip yet, called Ironwood, as it takes aim at Nvidia’s semiconductor stronghold. Coming with it are upgrades to Google’s cloud, like cheaper virtual machines, making it more competitive with AWS and Azure. Also this week, the company upgraded its Google Maps navigation system with Gemini, which can answer questions about a driving route and perform some digital tasks like adding an event to a calendar, all hands-free. The slew of developments emphasizes Google’s attempt to own all aspects of AI, from the physical infrastructure to commercial software — while its competitors have focused on fewer layers of the tech stack.