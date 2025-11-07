China launches its largest naval aircraft carrier

China’s largest and most sophisticated aircraft carrier entered active service, the latest sign of Beijing’s growing naval might.

The Fujian is China’s third carrier, and the first to be designed and built domestically: The others are based on Soviet models. Leader Xi Jinping has pushed to modernize the military, particularly the navy, to challenge US dominance in the South China Sea and assert sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

Chinese warships now outnumber US ones, although the US operates more aircraft carriers, which are vital ways of projecting power overseas.

The Fujian is smaller than its US counterparts, carries fewer aircraft, and is conventionally powered, while all 11 US carriers are nuclear and can sail for up to 20 years without refueling.