Vladimir Putin is ‘ready’ for talks with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is “ready” to hold talks with Donald Trump, as he congratulated the Republican on his victory in the US presidential election.

Speaking at a conference in Sochi Thursday, Putin said Trump had been “hounded by all sides” throughout the election campaign, and that Trump’s comments about Russia and Ukraine should be taken more seriously.

“What was said about the desire to restore relations with Russia, to bring about the end of the Ukrainian crisis in my opinion this deserves attention at least,” Putin said. The comments are his first public statement since Trump’s reelection.

On the campaign trail Trump pledged to bring peace to Ukraine within 24 hours if elected, although it is unclear how he would do this, with advisers having floated several different plans.

Even so, Putin said, “I do not know what is going to happen now. I have no clue.”