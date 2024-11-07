Trump’s next big decision: Endorsing a future Senate Republican leader

Donald Trump has a consequential choice to make that could affect his entire second-term agenda: whether to endorse in the race to become Senate majority leader next year.

Republican senators have spent months in their own private election-season mode over the three-candidate race to succeed Mitch McConnell as their leader — and after they reclaimed the majority on Tuesday, it’s clear that the winner will steer the whole Senate. The trio of candidates are now bracing for a potentially explosive last-minute Trump endorsement, which could fray alliances and scramble private whip counts.

The contest among Republican Whip John Thune of South Dakota, former whip John Cornyn of Texas and Florida Sen. Rick Scott will take place on Wednesday. All three have courted Trump at Mar-A-Lago and in private conversations; the party’s internal backbiting and skullduggery is already on display, in public and in private.

“I’ve got a good working relationship with him, and I’d welcome his support,” Scott told Semafor of Trump. “It’s a decision he’s got to make.”

“I’ve been very clear that I’ll bust my butt to help him get his agenda done. And I’ve been a consistent friend to Trump,” he added. Scott is considered the underdog, but he vowed he would win next week.

Trump may not weigh in at all on who he wants to steer his agenda in the upper chamber. But if he does, his endorsement would upend a once-sleepy race that has intensified in the 48 hours since Republicans won a Senate majority and he won a second term. Most Republican senators see the president-elect’s blessing as having a huge, though not necessarily decisive, effect on the secret-ballot leadership race.

And it’s not entirely clear whether any of the three candidates will take a materially different approach than Trump on big issues like immigration, taxes and tech. Thune and Cornyn have been more supportive of Ukraine aid and bipartisan deals than Scott, but with Trump leading the party everyone will be looking to the president-elect to lead on policy preferences.

While Scott is rarely at odds with Trump, both Thune and Cornyn have distanced themselves from him in the past: Thune endorsed South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott over Trump in the 2024 primary, and Cornyn questioned Trump’s ability to win a general election. Both Thune and Cornyn also have major sway with their colleagues due to their fundraising prowess and knowledge of Senate procedure; they’ve occupied the whip’s No. 2 office for the last 12 years, between them.

Given those structural advantages for Thune and Cornyn, Scott would face a challenge leveraging Trump’s endorsement into victory. His last leadership bid garnered 10 votes in 2022, and Republicans who support other candidates are skeptical he can get many more this time, under any circumstances.

In a secret-ballot race based on years-long relationships, GOP senators could stray from Trump’s favored candidate under the cover of anonymity.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., an early Trump backer and a Thune supporter, said he’s told the president-elect that “it really isn’t in his best interest to get involved in the race, because no matter who the winner is, he’s got to work with them.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he stays out of it completely, and that would be my preference. But he is his own man,” Mullin told Semafor, predicting that Thune would prevail, possibly on the first ballot but “definitely” on the second.

Mullin encouraged Thune and Trump to start coordinating earlier this year, saying that they would “work really well together.” Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., another Trump ally, is also supporting Thune.

