Kenyans are celebrating Donald Trump’s win

NAIROBI — Seven months after Kenya’s President William Ruto was hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House in a historic state visit, Donald Trump’s election victory sparked celebrations among opposition activists.

Kenyans concerned over the perceived US backing of Ruto’s administration and some of its more unpopular economic policies are hoping for a reevaluation of US support under Trump.

For a start, they’re calling for the removal of the Biden-appointed US ambassador to Kenya, former HP and eBay CEO Meg Whitman, who played a central role in the elevation of Kenya’s relationship with the US to non-NATO ally status in May. She has also led a push to attract investment by US tech firms to Kenya, East Africa’s largest economy.

AD

Calls for her removal were widely shared across social media, trending on platforms including X soon after it became apparent that Trump was headed for victory. Whitman — and by extension Washington’s — relationship with Ruto has long been seen as a problem in some quarters. Critics range from opposition activists in Kenya to officials in Washington.