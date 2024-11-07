Germany’s Scholz to skip COP29 as tensions rise in Europe over climate

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz will not attend next week’s COP29 climate conference, according to multiple reports, a decision seemingly made after the country’s governing coalition collapsed Wednesday.

Only two heads from the G7, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, are now expected to attend the Baku conference. The summit, touted as the “finance COP” for its focus on securing the funding needed to support developing countries’ energy transition away from fossil fuels, has been overshadowed by the re-election of Donald Trump to the US presidency. Climate advocates have for months suggested that this year’s meeting is unlikely to result in a substantial, global initiative to curb climate change, Semafor previously reported.

A vocal critic of renewable energy sources, Trump’s return has prompted climate activists and industry leaders to look to the European Union and other large economies for renewed leadership on climate, Bloomberg wrote. But European leaders are grappling with their own domestic tensions amid the transition to net zero.