US election casts a long shadow on upcoming UN climate summit

As world governments wait for the results of the US election this week, the United Nations’ upcoming COP29 climate conference has receded into the background.

Climate activists have for months lamented that this year’s conference in Baku, Azerbaijan will likely not result in any substantial, global initiative to curb climate change, with diplomats struggling to negotiate financing for even small-scale projects. As the world’s largest economy, the US is critical in the transition to net zero, and whoever wins the election will determine just how large a role Washington has in that transformation.

Experts expect a Kamala Harris presidency to be far more positive for global climate action than a Trump win, yet diplomats are nonetheless preparing for China to take a more sizable role in the clean energy transition.