Justice Department reportedly set to wind down federal cases against Donald Trump

The Justice Department is apparently particularly unwilling for the classified documents case to go unchallenged, The Guardian reported: It was dismissed by a federal judge in Florida on grounds that Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel was illegal, and the department has appealed the decision. Not pursuing it, the outlet wrote, could set a “problematic precedent,” in that it could affect future special counsel appointments in other cases.

The federal cases are not the only outstanding legal issues the president-elect faces that are now almost certainly set to change. In New York state court, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records earlier this year. It’s unclear whether or how that will proceed, the Associated Press wrote. The judge in the case was expected to rule on Nov. 12 on whether to toss the conviction based on a US Supreme Court decision giving presidents broad immunity, with sentencing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 26.

Trump also faced a state challenge in Fulton County, Georgia, for allegedly seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state. The case could potentially be put on hold until Trump’s term is over, but it is possible that any future effort to revive the case could fail.