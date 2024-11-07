Central banks around the world grapple with the return of Trump

Central bankers across the world face a tricky few months ahead with the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

The US president-elect has said he will impose widespread tariffs on imports, a move the Bank of France chief said would bring “more protectionism” that “increases risks for the global economy,” while the vice president of the European Central Bank said the consequences for global commerce would be “huge.”

AD

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce a quarter-point cut in interest rates Thursday, though the outlook for the future of the American central bank remains murky, too.