Biden promises a ‘peaceful and orderly transition’ to Trump administration

President Joe Biden vowed he would ensure a smooth transition to Donald Trump’s administration, in his first address to the nation since Trump’s decisive victory in the election.

“I direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition,” Biden said in a televised speech Thursday.

The president also defended his legacy, stressing that many of his biggest accomplishments “will be felt over the next ten years.” Biden’s significant federal investments in infrastructure and clean energy largely failed to register with voters, many of whom said they felt Democratic policies have not improved their lives.

Biden hailed Vice President Kamala Harris, saying “she ran an inspiring campaign,” and sought to console Democrats over her defeat.

“Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable,” Biden said. “We have 74 days to finish the end of our term. Let’s make every day count.”