Biden promises a ‘peaceful and orderly transition’ to Trump administration

The News
President Joe Biden vowed he would ensure a smooth transition to Donald Trump’s administration, in his first address to the nation since Trump’s decisive victory in the election.
“I direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition,” Biden said in a televised speech Thursday.
The president also defended his legacy, stressing that many of his biggest accomplishments “will be felt over the next ten years.” Biden’s significant federal investments in infrastructure and clean energy largely failed to register with voters, many of whom said they felt Democratic policies have not improved their lives.
Biden hailed Vice President Kamala Harris, saying “she ran an inspiring campaign,” and sought to console Democrats over her defeat.
“Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable,” Biden said. “We have 74 days to finish the end of our term. Let’s make every day count.”
Know More
Biden spoke with Trump on Wednesday, and the two have agreed to meet to discuss the transition of power. A Trump spokesperson said the meeting will “take place shortly,” marking a better start to the presidential transition than in 2020, when then-President Trump denied Biden briefings during the transition period.
Democrats are laying much of the blame for Harris’ defeat on Biden, Politico reported, saying his unpopularity and delayed decision to drop out put her at a disadvantage. “The story might have been different if he had made a timely decision to step aside and allowed the party to move on,” prominent Democratic strategist David Axelrod told Time Magazine.