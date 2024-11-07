Air taxis are coming to Japan

Air taxis are set to take off in Japan after a US company received an order for 100 of the drone-like electric aircraft. Archer Aviation’s electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle Midnight already had a $1 billion order from United Airlines, and the latest $500 million deal with a Japan-backed company will boost its plans to launch commercial air taxi services across the world in the years to come, The Verge reported.

The five-seater aircraft has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 150 mph. Japanese regulators are yet to approve it, but US and European authorities have come close to certifying vehicles from several firms that have set their sights on the near-future deployment of air taxis.