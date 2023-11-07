Netanyahu says Israel will oversee Gaza’s security indefinitely after war

Jenna Moon /

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country will oversee security in Gaza for “an indefinite period” after its war with Hamas as he ruled out a ceasefire.

Netanyahu made the comments during an interview with ABC News, saying that the Israel Defense Forces will take “overall security responsibility" in the Palestinian enclave amid growing questions over the future of the Strip a month into the war.

Netanyahu also rejected calls for a ceasefire without the release of all the hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, while voicing some support for “tactical pauses” in fighting.

More than 10,000 people in Gaza have been killed, according to the enclave’s Hamas-led health services, following the attack by the militant group that left 1,400 dead in Israel.