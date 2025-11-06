Events Email Briefings
Trump strikes deal to lower GLP-1 drug prices

Nov 6, 2025, 5:38pm EST
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event about weight-loss drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced deals to lower the cost of weight loss drugs Wegovy and Zepbound, a move that could vastly expand access to the blockbuster medications.

The agreements with pharma giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk could bring the price of the GLP-1 injectables from roughly $1,350 to $149 per month. The US health secretary estimated that because of the lower costs, Americans could lose a collective 125 million pounds by next November.

The benefits of GLP-1 drugs go beyond weight loss: Experts say they reduce spending on fast food and processed snacks, and studies have shown they can improve heart health.

Chart showing share of US adults using GLP-1 drugs and why
J.D. Capelouto
