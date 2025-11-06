Exclusive / Shapiro rejoices after going ‘all-in’ to turn Pennsylvania bluer

Shapiro is seeking a second term next year, but he, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is universally seen as a likely 2028 presidential candidate. When state treasurer Stacy Garrity launched her GOP campaign for governor this summer, her chief strategist called it “the first ad of 2026 and 2028.”

When Kamala Harris didn’t pick him as her running mate, the Democratic rumor mill said that he was protecting himself, and his winning record, for a different election. (Shapiro dismissed that.)

Shapiro’s own campaign donated $250,000 to the state Democratic Party, and the governor helped shape the court campaign message: Reelect three justices who fought “big corporations” and would “stand up for all our freedoms.”

As in March, when a Democrat upset the GOP in a state Senate race, Shapiro recorded an eleventh-hour robocall for the judges. Democrats prepared for a high-profile Trump rally or endorsement in Pennsylvania that never came.

“We were operating from the view that if we didn’t do our job, Democratic turnout was going to be horrible, just because people didn’t know there was an election,” said Eugene DePasquale, who was elected as chair of the Pennsylvania Democrats in September, as the court campaign geared up.

DePasquale ran for attorney general last year and lost in the Trump wave, but Tuesday was a complete reversal of fortunes: Democrats overperformed in swing counties and places that had moved toward Republicans.

“I knew that we had really talented candidates running really localized elections around issues that mattered in their communities, and that voters are frustrated by Donald Trump,” said Shapiro.

After Tuesday, Democrats said that they identified a winning theme that worked for every candidate: how the president’s tariffs and spending decisions made life cost more. Affordability was often their response to questions about Zohran Mamdani in New York City, a socialist candidate that they didn’t want the entire party to be associated with.

Shapiro credited Mamdani with an “incredibly impressive campaign,” and saw the affordability “through line” in the party’s wins outside New York. Asked about the Democrats who called Mamdani an antisemite, Shapiro, who is Jewish, noted that he’d been critical of how the mayor-elect dealt with extremism, but said they’d cleared the air.

“Mamdani called me, and we had a very lengthy conversation, and I was very direct with him about how hurtful some of the words were that he used or that he allowed to be used around him,” said Shapiro.

“He explained to me his perspective, which I thought was helpful for me to hear, and on some things, we agreed to disagree,” the governor added. “But I thought it was a healthy dialogue, and I appreciate the fact that he reached out.”

Asked about conservative infighting over antisemitism — which picked up after the white supremacist Nick Fuentes sat for a friendly interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a move the Heritage Foundation’s leader briefly defended before reversing course — Shapiro said that he saw “antisemitism on both sides, but it’s clear that the right has a problem.”

“I don’t share a lot in common ideologically or on the issues with Sen. [Ted] Cruz,” Shapiro added, but Cruz “did the right thing by speaking out against Fuentes and Carlson and the Heritage Foundation and others.”

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who won his seat the night that Shapiro was elected governor, called the party’s victories outside Pennsylvania unsurprising; he had criticized fellow Democrats for calling Trump “fascist.” Shapiro said he hadn’t heard those comments.

“We need to call out the things [Trump is] doing that undermine our freedoms and our democracy, and do so in a way that can actually stop him from doing them, not just simply labeling the conduct,” Shapiro said. “Those labels tend to be a shortcut, and tend not to be all that effective. But under no circumstances should we be insulting our fellow Americans who make a different choice at the ballot box.”