Mexico’s Sheinbaum to press charges after groping incident

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum will press charges against a man who groped her in public, in a brazen display that experts say underscores the country’s rampant misogyny.

The man was seen placing his hands on her body and attempting to kiss her as she spoke to supporters in Mexico City. “A line must be drawn,” Sheinbaum said, because “what will happen to other Mexican women?”

The UN rates Mexico among the world’s most dangerous countries for women, which commentators link to an embedded culture of machismo, and Sheinbaum made ending violence against women a cornerstone of her presidential campaign. She said harassment like she experienced is not a crime under federal law or in some states, which she vowed to change.