Flights cut at 40 US airports as shutdown drags on

Nov 6, 2025, 7:37am EST
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks at Philadelphia International Airport.
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at Philadelphia International Airport. Rachel Wisniewski.

The White House plans to cut 10% of flights at 40 of the busiest US airports as the longest government shutdown in history continues.

The transportation secretary said the move would “alleviate the pressure” on unpaid air traffic controllers, but will mean thousands of canceled flights in the year’s busiest travel season.

The shutdown is hitting Americans’ wallets, with millions of lower earners’ food stamps cut or delayed, and campaigners warning of widespread food insecurity. The shutdown may continue into the new year: Even if Congress agreed to a continuing resolution, it would only be valid until Nov. 21, leading to a new crisis, an academic wrote in The Hill.

A chart showing the number of passengers at US airports in 2025, monthly.
Tom Chivers
