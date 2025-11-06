AI stocks fall on valuation concerns

AI stocks continued falling Thursday as concerns mounted over the billions companies are pouring into data centers.

The AI trade, especially AI infrastructure, has shaped the US economy this year — “Rarely, if ever, has a single technology absorbed this much money this quickly,” WIRED wrote — but investors are increasingly skeptical of the high valuations of AI-linked companies.

Deutsche Bank is discussing ways to hedge its exposure to data centers, the Financial Times reported, while an OpenAI executive’s comments suggesting a possible federal “backstop” for its infrastructure commitments prompted a White House adviser to reject “AI bailouts”; OpenAI’s Sam Altman later clarified the company doesn’t want government guarantees for data centers, and “if we get it wrong, that’s on us.”