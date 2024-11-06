Latino voters, once seen as solidly Democratic, see a future in Trump’s America

With Donald Trump on his way back to the White House, Democrats are left to understand how they lost ground with their most reliable voter demographics — and in particular, with Latinos.

Slightly more than half of all eligible Latino voters supported Harris, which is a dramatic drop from the estimated 60% who voted for Biden in 2020. The bleeding was apparent in red and blue states alike: In Harris’ home state of California, she was barely ahead or even trailing Trump in some Hispanic-majority counties like Fresno.

Some of the shift is likely a reflection of the broader gaps in gender and education between Harris and Trump voters, with working-class and non-college educated men overwhelmingly tilting toward the former president. However, analysts pointed out that Trump’s brand of conservative Christian and economic populism also had a role to play.