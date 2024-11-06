Trump-Musk relationship puts spotlight on global EV industry

A second term for Donald Trump — which promises an enhanced role for Tesla CEO Elon Musk — marks uncertainty for the future of the electric vehicle industry.

In the US, climate change skeptic Trump has repeatedly criticized the EV industry, suggesting the cars are unreliable, threatening to roll back subsidies for EV-buyers, and suggesting he would cut state emissions regulations.

However, Chinese EV-makers appeared cautiously optimistic about the prospect of Trump’s return to the White House, hoping that Musk, who has deep ties to Beijing, can be an advocate for their industry — despite Tesla being a main competitor.