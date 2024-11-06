What Republicans can do with their new power — and where they’ll struggle

Donald Trump and Senate Republicans scored a decisive win on Tuesday. That doesn’t necessarily translate to a huge mandate in Congress.

Republicans must hang onto the House in order to claim the total control of government that they’ll need to extend tax cuts, and perhaps change Obamacare, without running into a Senate filibuster. If they can maintain their House majority, as looks likely, it will be a small one — and uniting the party on legislation will be harder than it might seem for the now-jubilant GOP.

The incoming GOP leadership team knows its top priorities: Installing Trump’s Cabinet, reshaping the judiciary and preserving expiring tax cuts from Trump’s first term, the focus of behind-the-scenes meetings for months now. Beyond that?

“That’s going to be up to President Trump. He’s the leader of the party,” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., who is running unopposed to be the party whip, told Semafor. “We’re going to work closely together with him on a shared agenda.”

As they look toward that agenda, Republicans have a clear reminder of their challenges in the chaos that gripped the House during their past two years in power: A fired speaker and a long leadership vacuum that forced them to rely on Democrats to approve critical bills. The party will be more motivated to put aside its ideological disputes now that it controls the White House and Senate, but cross-Capitol cooperation with small majorities is never easy.

Democrats proved that as they struggled to enact President Joe Biden’s agenda in 2021 and 2022.

“Obviously, the higher we get the better. But this is not 60 votes,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who will step down from the top spot at the end of the year. “It’s harder, but I think we were successful before with a narrow majority, and I think we will be again.”

