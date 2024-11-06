What a second Trump presidency could mean for the US

Donald Trump will be the 47th president of the United States, with multiple media outlets calling the race early Wednesday after the Republican captured enough electoral college votes to secure a decisive victory in the US election.

In this second term, Trump is expected to adopt protectionist economic policies, imposing sweeping tariffs on imports and reducing corporate taxes. The US may also see dramatic curbs on immigration, with Trump campaigning on a promise to enact mass deportations of migrants.

However, depending on the eventual makeup of Congress, Trump may be limited in what legislation he can pass, especially if Democrats win a majority in the House. And because of the Senate filibuster, even a significant GOP majority — which currently appears possible — may not mean he gets everything he wants legislatively.