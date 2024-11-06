Trump win and Gallant dismissal will boost Netanyahu’s power

Hours before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump for winning the US presidential election, he faced domestic political turmoil and protests in Tel Aviv over his dismissal of defense minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu said in a video that he had lost trust in Gallant and that there were “significant gaps” in his leadership over the war in Gaza. Gallant was largely seen as a moderate voice in Netanyahu’s right-wing government and had called for a “refocus” of the war’s objectives, which Netanyahu had described as “bizarre.” Gallant will be replaced by the current foreign minister Israel Katz.