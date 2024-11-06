Trump to receive thousands of postcards from public

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to receive thousands of postcards bearing messages from the public, thanks to a performance artist’s long-running popup series. Armed with an old-fashioned typewriter and dressed in a 1960s secretarial uniform, I Wish To Say has seen Sheryl Oring crisscross the country every election season since 2004, helping Americans send the new commander-in-chief their hopes for the next four years.

Some know what they want to say right away, while others can take half an hour to compose their message, the artist told Hyperallergic. This Election Day, one participant in Philadelphia who asked to be identified only as Hanifa asked Oring to write simply: “Do right by us.”