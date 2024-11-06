Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Trump to receive thousands of postcards from public

Emily Ford
Emily Ford
Updated Nov 6, 2024, 5:35pm EST
Sheryl Oring sits in front of a typewriter at a desk.
Sheryl Oring via Instagram
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to receive thousands of postcards bearing messages from the public, thanks to a performance artist’s long-running popup series. Armed with an old-fashioned typewriter and dressed in a 1960s secretarial uniform, I Wish To Say has seen Sheryl Oring crisscross the country every election season since 2004, helping Americans send the new commander-in-chief their hopes for the next four years.

Some know what they want to say right away, while others can take half an hour to compose their message, the artist told Hyperallergic. This Election Day, one participant in Philadelphia who asked to be identified only as Hanifa asked Oring to write simply: “Do right by us.

AD