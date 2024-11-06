Russian sovereign wealth head: Trump win likely ‘opens up new opportunities’ for Moscow

Even as the Kremlin has so far refused to congratulate Donald Trump on winning the US presidential race, at least one influential Russian finance leader appeared more optimistic about his victory’s potential benefits.

In a statement to Semafor columnist Hadley Gamble, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of Russian sovereign wealth fund Direct Investment Fund praised Trump and said his victory “opens up new opportunities for resetting relations between Russia and the United States.”

A Kremlin spokesperson said Vladimir Putin does not plan to congratulate Trump, since the US is an “unfriendly country,” and that the next US president would be judged on “concrete steps and concrete words.”