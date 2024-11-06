Mexico braces for new Trump era marked by economic and diplomatic tensions

Mexico is bracing for an economic and political storm following former US President Donald Trump’s reelection to the White House.

The Mexican peso dropped to a two-year low Wednesday as markets reacted to the incoming president’s pledged border crackdown and threat to impose tariffs of 25% on Mexican imports if migration controls fail to stop illegal border crossings.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum took a defiant stance, telling a news conference: “Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign country and we’re going to have a good relationship with the US.”