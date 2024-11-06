Donald Trump projected to win Georgia as Harris’ path to 270 narrows

Donald Trump is predicted to win the state of Georgia, CNN and NBC reported, flipping the crucial battleground state back to Republican red after Joe Biden won there in 2020 by just 11,779 votes. Trump had won the state in 2016. Now, almost the entire state — barring the Atlanta suburbs — has shifted toward Trump compared to his 2020 performance.

Both the Republican and the Kamala Harris campaigns had bombarded the state with aggressive advertising, and visited in the weekend before Election Day in bids to win over voters, with the Republican’s appeal seemingly paying off.