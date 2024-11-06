Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Donald Trump projected to win Georgia as Harris’ path to 270 narrows

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Nov 6, 2024, 12:41am EST
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump is seen in a reflection while shopping for campaign merchandise on the day of a campaign stop in Macon, Georgia U.S.,
Cheney Orr/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Donald Trump is predicted to win the state of Georgia, CNN and NBC reported, flipping the crucial battleground state back to Republican red after Joe Biden won there in 2020 by just 11,779 votes. Trump had won the state in 2016. Now, almost the entire state — barring the Atlanta suburbs — has shifted toward Trump compared to his 2020 performance.

Both the Republican and the Kamala Harris campaigns had bombarded the state with aggressive advertising, and visited in the weekend before Election Day in bids to win over voters, with the Republican’s appeal seemingly paying off.

Title icon

Know More

While voting was underway Tuesday, Georgia officials reported a string of bomb threats against polling places that law enforcement officials have said were non-credible, although are suspected to have some ties to Russia. Twelve voting locations saw their hours extended due to the threats.

AD