Democrats not ready to give up on retaking the House, despite long odds

Even as Democrats nurse their despair over Donald Trump’s triumphant victory in the presidential race, they’re still clinging to hope that they can take narrow control of the House of Representatives.

But their optimism is running into reality.

Democrats’ path to retaking the House now hinges winning nearly all of the still-uncalled races, mostly in the West. Some of their biggest hopes to pick up GOP seats are nearly out of reach: Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon is running ahead of his Democratic challenger, while Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden saw his victory called in the middle of Wednesday.

“The path is there. Tight and narrow,” one senior House Democratic aide insisted to Semafor.

That tight path relies on gains in California, where Republican Reps. Michelle Steel and Ken Calvert are currently ahead of their challengers, as well as Oregon’s 5th District, where Democrat Janelle Bynum is leading GOP Rep. Lori Chavez-Deremer. Democrats also hope to lock in a third New York pickup thanks to Laura Gillen, who currently has a thin lead over GOP Rep. Anthony D’Esposito.

But half of those Democratic gains were effectively wiped out as Trump cruised in Pennsylvania, helping Republicans topple incumbent Reps. Susan Wild and Matt Cartwright. And some Democratic lawmakers are urging their party to recognize it’s in the wilderness.

“We swung the pendulum too far to the left,” Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., told Semafor. “We are increasingly becoming the party of the college educated rather than the working class. And as a result, we are paying an electoral price for it. I hope we have a serious reckoning with the results of the election.”

A Democratic takeover of the House would pave the way for its first Black speaker in current minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. By contrast, a narrow Republican majority would give Trump’s party complete control of Washington.

Democrats will presumably start grappling with the huge implications of their loss during a planned Thursday call, although some of them seem doubtful that their leaders, at any level, are prepared to face reality.

Another Democratic senior aide told Semafor that they would be “shocked if any of the leaders have a plan.”