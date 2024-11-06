Democrats ask: Why didn’t anything work?

On Wednesday afternoon, as Kamala Harris conceded the presidential election, Democrats confronted the idea that a short progressive era had come and gone.

In Ohio and Montana, two populist Democratic senators who’d always defied gravity succumbed to it. In California, voters ousted two reform prosecutors in deep blue counties – Los Angeles and Alameda – while recalling Oakland’s progressive and scandal-plagued mayor. Arizonans voted to allow local police to enforce immigration law; New Yorkers were on track to reject a new city diversity officer.

All of that unfolded on a map that got redder outside of a few cities and suburbs, and far redder in majority-Latino areas that had rarely voted Republican. Before Tuesday, no Democrat born after 1986 had ever voted in an election where Republicans won the popular vote. Now, all of them had. They were not entirely sure why.

“I would love to see some kind of autopsy,” said Faiz Shakir, the founder of the progressive journalism channel More Perfect Union, and the manager of Bernie Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign. “I would worry about a party that said: Let’s move on, let’s fight, let’s get into resistance mode.”

Sanders had urged Democrats all year to reach unlikely voters and emphasize their economic policies, many shaped by him after the 2020 primary defeat. On Wednesday, before Harris addressed supporters at Howard University, he said in a statement that Democrats shouldn’t have been shocked that a “party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” white and non-white.

Not every progressive agreed with Sanders. Biden, who the party’s left opposed in the 2020 primary, had pleasantly surprised them; he had walked a UAW picket line, appointed antitrust activists to key government roles, and approved trillions of dollars of climate, infrastructure, and welfare spending. He did this in consultation with activists who saw Biden burying the neo-liberal politics that defined his career. And Democrats saw working class voters move toward Trump, running on nostalgia for pre-COVID prices and a suite of new tax cuts.

Democrats delivered on an economic agenda,” said Analilia Mejia, the director of the Center for Popular Democracy, a progressive nonprofit built from the remnants of the old anti-poverty group ACORN. “The Biden administration was one of the most progressive administrations in my lifetime..”

But there wasn’t just one “progressive movement” in the Biden years. Democrats embraced the Black Lives Matter movement; on his first day, Biden signed an executive order centering “racial equity” in the post-COVID recovery. They embraced immigrant rights movements, and delivered on a promise – initially – to slow down deportations of illegal border-crossers. They embraced criminal justice reform movements that had elected the sorts of progressive prosecutors that Californians just threw out. In 2020, Harris endorsed LA County DA George Gascon, saying he would “decrease the state prison population and get people convicted of nonviolent offenses greater opportunities to get their lives back on track.” This year, as he tumbled toward defeat, she took no position on his race.

Activists were still grappling with the aftermath of all this on Wednesday. In D.C., a coalition of Latino outreach groups postponed a call that was planned to share details of their election strategy. In Harris’s California, another coalition of progressive groups launched We Are California, promising to “call out the billionaires, bigots, and authoritarian bullies who are threatened by the changing demographics of California and the rising majority of working class people of color.”

Other progressives, like Sanders, kept their focus on the Democrats. The IMEU Policy Project, which had urged Harris to embrace an arms embargo on Israel, said in a statement that Democrats “f​​ailed to listen to their core voters — young people, women, people of color, and progressive voters — who have been demanding that their government end its support of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.” It would work, for the next few months, on convincing D.C. Democrats to cut off military aid.

Adam Green, whose Progressive Change Campaign Committee had urged the party to embrace populist economic ideas, said that the Democrats’ losses weren’t inevitable – and that progressives weren’t at fault. “We invested a lot of time trying to get the right things in the teleprompter,” he said, urging Biden and Harris to talk about fighting price gouging on groceries, taxing billionaires, and protecting Social Security. Harris ran hundreds of millions in ads about them. It was not sufficient, Green said, Harris didn’t pick high-profile fights to elevate them.

“They went to Texas to drive news on abortion and the Ellipse to underscore January 6th, but they didn’t complete their own trifecta,” said Green, referring to the Harris campaign. “There was no rally at the headquarters of a price gouging corporation or barnstorming with the president of the UAW. The words were in her teleprompter, but not in her bones.”

