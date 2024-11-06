Asia stocks mixed as US election results trickle in

Asian stocks were mixed during early trading hours on Wednesday, with investors seemingly anticipating a possible Donald Trump victory as early results of the US presidential election came in.

Many benchmark stock indexes across Asia were mostly higher on Wednesday, including Japan’s Nikkei 225 up by 2.25% and Australia’s ASX 200 about 1% higher. Bitcoin also hit a record high in early Wednesday trading in Asia, moves that The New York Times wrote have been associated with “the possibility of economic stimulus under a Trump administration.”

However, Chinese stock indexes were lower: The Shanghai Composite Index was down by 0.3% in early trading hours, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down about 3%. Trump’s protectionist policies like increasing tariffs, which he has largely directed at China, “are causing particular angst in Asia,” said one Moody’s Analytics researcher.

Doubts about whether Trump would be willing to defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion have raised concerns about the ramifications on the global economy, given Taiwan’s significant semiconductor industry, the BBC noted.