What can the UN actually do about the Gaza war?

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Monday that Gaza has become a “graveyard for children” as the reported death toll from the month-long war exceeded 10,000, according to Palestinian health officials. His remarks came as 18 of the UN’s top officials signed a joint letter calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” saying “enough is enough.”

Since the start of the war on Oct. 7, the UN has issued near-daily statements outlining the atrocities unfolding in Gaza, and urging for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. On a webpage devoted to the ongoing conflict, the UN writes that it has been “actively involved in seeking a peaceful resolution” between Israelis and Palestinians.

But does the UN play a consequential role in the crisis and what tangible impact do these statements have on deescalating the conflict?

