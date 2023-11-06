Will Trump’s outbursts against New York judge affect his fraud trial?

Diego Mendoza /

President Donald Trump took the witness stand Monday, clashing several times with the judge presiding over his New York fraud trial, prompting State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron to ask Trump’s attorney to “control him.”

During his testimony, Trump went on lengthy tangents and avoided directly answering questions, directly blaming Engoron for what he said was a political attack against him.

“I’m sure the judge will rule against me because he always rules against me,” Trump said on the stand. Engoron told Trump, “You can attack me in whichever way you want, but please answer the questions.”

He later asked Trump attorney Christopher Kise to “control your client,” adding, “This is not a political rally, this is a courtroom.”

“I beseech you to control him,” the judge said. “If you can’t, I will.”

Engoron warned that Trump’s constant outbursts would cause him to draw a “negative inference” on any question Trump is asked.

Trump and his adult sons who are co-defendants in the case have already been found liable of fraud, and the bench trial is determining the amount of damages they must pay.