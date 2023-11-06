Israeli army splits Gaza in two as US struggles to contain a spiraling conflict

Israel claimed it had surrounded Gaza City, effectively splitting the Gaza Strip — an enclave home to more than two million Palestinians — in two.

Israel’s escalation of the war comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits several Middle Eastern nations in a bid to dial down tensions. Earlier in Israel he urged the leadership to take a humanitarian pause from its near-constant siege on Gaza since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.