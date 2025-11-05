World reacts to Mamdani’s win in New York mayoral race

Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York City mayor’s race on Tuesday made ripples globally.

Left-leaning officials in many countries, from Colombia to the UK to Hungary, hailed the democratic socialist’s win, seeing it as a triumph for progressivism worldwide. Leaders in Israel, whose government Mamdani has lambasted, decried the outcome; one minister encouraged New York Jews to move to Israel. In India, the reaction was more mixed: Mamdani is of Muslim Indian heritage, and has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Hindu nationalist politics.

Indians approach Mamdani with “more curiosity than pride,” ThePrint wrote. “He is a mirror many Indians, with their shrinking political space, don’t want to look into.”