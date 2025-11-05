Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

World reacts to Mamdani’s win in New York mayoral race

Nov 5, 2025, 5:48pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and family on stage.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York City mayor’s race on Tuesday made ripples globally.

Left-leaning officials in many countries, from Colombia to the UK to Hungary, hailed the democratic socialist’s win, seeing it as a triumph for progressivism worldwide. Leaders in Israel, whose government Mamdani has lambasted, decried the outcome; one minister encouraged New York Jews to move to Israel. In India, the reaction was more mixed: Mamdani is of Muslim Indian heritage, and has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Hindu nationalist politics.

Indians approach Mamdani with “more curiosity than pride,” ThePrint wrote. “He is a mirror many Indians, with their shrinking political space, don’t want to look into.”

J.D. Capelouto
AD