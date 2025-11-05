Washington seeks to repeal Syria sanctions

The White House is seeking to repeal sanctions on Syria ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, in an astonishing turnaround for a man Washington considered a wanted terrorist a year ago.

Damascus was cut off from the global financial system during the 13-year civil war, as dictator Bashar al-Assad brutally cracked down on dissent. After Assad’s fall last December, Trump signed an executive order pausing sanctions — in a bid to reset relations — but they could be reimposed by Congress, discouraging investment to rebuild the country, The Wall Street Journal reported. “Removal is key to allow US business and regional states to operate in Syria,” an administration official said.