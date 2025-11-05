Events Email Briefings
US Supreme Court signals skepticism of Trump tariffs

Nov 5, 2025, 5:47pm EST
US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts attends inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capito
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

US Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff regime is legal, as the nation’s highest court heard arguments on the duties Wednesday.

The case, which centers around whether Trump infringed on the power of Congress when he used an emergency law to impose the tariffs, marks “the first major test of whether the court will embrace or limit Trump’s assertions of broad executive power,” The Washington Post wrote.

The hearing also underscored a tension in Trump’s economic policy: While the White House for months has trumpeted the funds brought in by the tariffs, the government argued Wednesday that the duties are not meant to be “revenue-raising,” but merely “regulatory.”

Chart showing US annual tariff revenue
J.D. Capelouto
