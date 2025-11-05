SCOTUS hears pivotal case on legality of Trump’s tariffs

The US Supreme Court will hear the first arguments of a case to determine the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariffs today, litigation that could shape presidential powers for decades.

A group of states and businesses sued, saying Trump’s sweeping import levies are costing them billions and are illegal because only Congress can impose taxes. But the administration argues that it is entitled to use emergency powers to regulate imports, including via tariffs.

SCOTUS will likely be divided, Politico reported: It has a conservative majority who may not want to provoke Trump’s anger, but those conservatives are also skeptical of executive-branch control over the economy.