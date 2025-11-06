Microsoft superintelligence team promises to keep humans in charge

Microsoft is joining the race for superintelligence, but with a caveat: It will prioritize human control over the technology at the expense of maximum capability.

“We cannot just accelerate at all costs. That would just be a crazy suicide mission,” Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, who will head the company’s new superintelligence team, told Semafor this week. “We have to find ways of simultaneously having humanist superintelligence, which delivers the benefits that we’re all chasing for humans, and also accelerating technology at the same time.”

As the capabilities of AI have progressed, the ability of humans to understand and control it have lagged behind. The result is that the largest, most powerful AI “foundation models” like the ones that power ChatGPT sometimes act unpredictably, and computer scientists can’t explain why.

Some of Microsoft AI’s key leaders, like chief scientist Karén Simonyan, will move over to the superintelligence team. Suleyman will continue to lead Microsoft AI, where he helps shape products like Copilot, Edge, Bing and Microsoft Advertising.